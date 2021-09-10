Photo story: teacher couple in the mountain

Xinhua) 08:48, September 10, 2021

Li Yuemei (C) walks students home after school in Datuo Village, Pingshun County, Changzhi City of north China's Shanxi Province, Sept. 7, 2021. Nestled deeply in the Taihang Mountain at an elevation of 1,600 meters in Pingshun County, the Datuo teaching site is the only educational facility within 10 kilometers reach. Song Zhongsheng and his wife Li Yuemei, the only faculty at the site, have been working there for 16 years in a row, currently rendering their services to merely five students of varying ages. A perfect team of two, Song is responsible for classes of Chinese, political science, and physical education, as Li takes on mathematics, painting, and music. More often than not, they need to walk some of their students' home after a full day's work at site. "Education is a life changer. We are willing to devote our time here, serving as a bridge for these kids to walk out of the mountain." (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

