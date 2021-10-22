China considers raising teacher qualification requirements

Xinhua) 09:02, October 22, 2021

Zhu Senlin teaches a lesson at Longxi primary school in Xianxia Township of Yudu County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 31, 2021.(Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- China is considering raising the standard of qualifications required for teachers in a proposed revision to the Teachers Law, Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng said on Thursday.

Teachers will have higher education requirements, Huai stated when delivering a report to the ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.

An assessment process will be established to examine teachers' professional qualifications, Huai added.

The draft revision proposes establishing a system of salary distribution according to work and performance, and improving the award and discipline system for teachers, he said.

Ethics are highlighted as the most important criteria for assessing teachers in the draft, according to the report.

The draft revision also specifies teachers' rights and obligations. They will enjoy greater autonomy in teaching, have the right to discipline students, and the intellectual property rights to their innovations, it noted.

At the same time, teachers are required to play their part in protecting and assisting minor students.

The draft revision to the law will be submitted to the NPC Standing Committee for review after being further improved, the minister said.

