China will never pursue modernization through war: premier
(Xinhua) 13:35, March 30, 2023
BOAO, Hainan, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday that China will never seek modernization through war, colonization or plunder. It is committed to achieving modernization for more than 1.4 billion people through peace and development, and this will create strong driving force for economic growth in Asia and the world at large.
Li made the remarks Thursday in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023.
