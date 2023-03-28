Interview: Chinese modernization shares progresses with int'l community: Pakistani expert

(Xinhuanet) 10:58, March 28, 2023

Mushahid Hussain Sayed, the Chairman of the Pakistan Senate Defence Committee and Founder Chairman of Pakistan-China Institute delivers a speech at the International Forum on Chinese Path to Modernization and Global Community of Shared Future in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2023. The forum was held both online and offline, gathering nearly 100 senior dignitaries, representatives of enterprises and international organizations from 14 countries. (Xinhuanet/You Huiyuan)

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhuanet) -- Chinese path to modernization features globalization, multilateralism, inclusivity and shared common security, a top Pakistani expert said.

The more China develops, the more it shares with the international community, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, the Chairman of the Pakistan Senate Defence Committee and Founder Chairman of Pakistan-China Institute told Xinhuanet on the sidelines of an international forum on Chinese path to modernization and global community of share future held Monday in Beijing.

Mushahid explained that Chinese modernization is based on connectivity among cultures, countries and continents, adding that “while some people in the West are talking about conflict, confrontation and containment, China is uniting and building bridges, like it has done with Iran and Saudi Arabia.”

China has risen peacefully without invading, occupying or attacking any other countries, he noted.

Mushahid stressed that in the 21st century, what we need to do is working together and building a community with a shared future for mankind, whether it’s the Belt and Road Initiative, or the Global Development Initiative, or the Global Security Initiative, or the Global Civilization Initiative.

Among the essential requirements of Chinese modernization are building a community with a shared future for mankind, and creating a new form of human advancement, according to the Report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

From Mushahid’s perspective, Chinese modernization and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind go together.

“If China is developing and China is becoming more prosperous because of the development, China is sharing its prosperity with other countries through trade, investment, people-to-people exchanges,” he noted.

In today's world, he said, 193 countries are members of the UN, and most of the members have maintained trade with China, indicating that China is very active in commercial interaction.

For example, Mushahid said, quite many Pakistani students are now studying in China, and China has invested heavily in Pakistan under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. A lot of Pakistanis have gotten jobs under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he added.

The International Forum on Chinese Path to Modernization and Global Community of Shared Future was held both online and offline, gathering nearly 100 senior dignitaries, representatives of enterprises and international organizations from 14 countries.

