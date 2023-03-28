Int'l forum on Chinese modernization held in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:41, March 28, 2023

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- An international forum themed "Chinese modernization and a human community with a shared future" took place in Beijing on Monday, with nearly 100 representatives from 14 countries including China, the United Kingdom and France taking part.

The forum was held both online and offline by the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration (CFLPA) and the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy.

Yu Tao, vice president of the CFLPA, said that Chinese modernization belongs to both China and the world, and embodies the wisdom and action plan for building a human community with a shared future.

Yu said the CFLPA would further cooperate with institutions and intellectuals from other countries to build more platforms for international think tank exchanges and knowledge sharing.

Representatives also discussed three sub-themes on the relationship between Chinese modernization and global development, the global governance system and civilization exchanges.

