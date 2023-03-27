Anti-graft officials urged to better fulfill duties in China's modernization drive

Xinhua) 10:55, March 27, 2023

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, addresses a seminar focused on "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" and the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, in Beijing, capital of China. The three-day seminar concluded on Saturday in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's anti-graft chief has called on fellow members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to faithfully perform their duties in the pursuit of modernization.

Consistent efforts should be made to arm the Party with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, said Li Xi, secretary of the CCDI, while addressing a seminar which concluded on Saturday in Beijing.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, asked for making new accomplishments on the new journey of building a great country and pursuing national rejuvenation during the three-day seminar, which focused on "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" and the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress.

Discipline inspection and supervision bodies should carry out their duties effectively in advancing China's modernization, improving the system for exercising full and rigorous self-governance, he noted.

Efforts should also focus on tightening political oversight and inspection, fighting corruption concerning problems that hold back high-quality development, and improving the oversight system for the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance, Li said.

Liu Jinguo, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee and deputy secretary of the CCDI, attended the seminar.

