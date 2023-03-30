Wang/Sun secure ticket to table tennis worlds mixed doubles

March 30, 2023

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha came through two full-game matches at the Chinese team trials here on Wednesday to secure their place at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Durban.

The duo, who were crowned the mixed doubles champions at the recently concluded WTT Singapore Smash, came back from two games down to edge Xiang Peng/Liu Weishan 3-2 in the final of the team's second trial.

After finishing seventh in the first trial in February, the newly crowned pair had to vie for a ticket to the table tennis worlds against Lin Gaoyuan and Chen Xingtong, who claimed the title in the first trial and were placed seventh this time.

Wang/Sun heated up quickly into the winner-take-all duel, claiming victories of 11-9, 11-7 in the first two games, but Lin/Chen recovered to level the match by winning the next two games 11-8, 13-11. Wang/Sun regained their dominance in the deciding game and won 11-6.

Winners for the men's and women's singles in the second trial will be decided on Thursday.

Olympic champion Ma Long, and world No. 1s Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha have already booked their places in the Chinese squad for the table tennis worlds, which will be held in Durban, South Africa from May 20 to 28.

