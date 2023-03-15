Highlights of World Table Tennis Singapore Smash

Xinhua) 10:33, March 15, 2023

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Manyu of China and Kihara Miyuu of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash held at OCBC Arena of the Singapore Sports Hub on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Kihara Miyuu of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Manyu of China and Kihara Miyuu of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash held at OCBC Arena of the Singapore Sports Hub on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Manyu of China and Kihara Miyuu of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash held at OCBC Arena of the Singapore Sports Hub on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Kihara Miyuu of Japan hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Manyu of China and Kihara Miyuu of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash held at OCBC Arena of the Singapore Sports Hub on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Kihara Miyuu (L) of Japan competes during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Manyu of China and Kihara Miyuu of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash held at OCBC Arena of the Singapore Sports Hub on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Kihara Miyuu of Japan reacts during the women's singles round of 32 match between Wang Manyu of China and Kihara Miyuu of Japan at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash held at OCBC Arena of the Singapore Sports Hub on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Ma Long of China serves during the men's singles round of 32 match between Ma Long of China and Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash held at OCBC Arena of the Singapore Sports Hub on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Ma Long of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Ma Long of China and Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash held at OCBC Arena of the Singapore Sports Hub on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong of China serves during the men's singles round of 32 match between Ma Long of China and Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash held at OCBC Arena of the Singapore Sports Hub on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Ma Long (Above) of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Ma Long of China and Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash held at OCBC Arena of the Singapore Sports Hub on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lin Shidong of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 32 match between Ma Long of China and Lin Shidong of China at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash held at OCBC Arena of the Singapore Sports Hub on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

