Elite table tennis event to be held in Macao in April

March 01, 2023

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- World Table Tennis (WTT) announced on Wednesday that the WTT Champions Macao will be staged from April 17 to 23.

The tournament will be held at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion and feature 32 elite men's and women's singles players apiece, including defending champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China, with 1,000 ITTF world rankings points awarded to the winners.

This marks the fourth time that China's Macao hosts a WTT event since 2020.

"We are incredibly excited to be hosting the WTT Champions Macao again this April. Last year's event was an incredible success with fans showing their passion for their favorite players. We are delighted to be able to welcome back table tennis fans from all around the world to China's Macao to watch their favorite players in action," said Liu Guoliang, chair of the WTT board and ITTF deputy president.

