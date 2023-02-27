Olympic champions Ma, Chen withdraw from WTT Star Contender Goa

Xinhua) 13:20, February 27, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Reigning Olympic champions Ma Long and Chen Meng have withdrawn from the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender in Goa due to health concerns, China's table tennis team confirmed on Sunday.

Besides Ma and Chen, Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, He Zhuojia and Wang Yidi have also withdrawn from the tournament which runs from February 27 to March 5.

According to the team's chief coach Li Sun, several players could not make it to Goa as their conditions didn't meet the level required to compete after they had been infected with COVID-19, while others were affected by injuries.

"To protect the players, the coaching group decided to make adjustments to the player list of the WTT Star Contender Goa after analyzing their health conditions and consulting with them," said Li.

Chen and Sun, who sustained foot injuries, have remained in Beijing to continue their rehabilitation.

