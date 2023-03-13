Highlights of World Table Tennis Singapore Smash

Xinhua) 09:32, March 13, 2023

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Lee Ho Ching of China's Hong Kong at World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lee Ho Ching of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Wang Manyu of China at World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Wang Manyu of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Lee Ho Ching of China's Hong Kong at World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Lee Ho Ching of China's Hong Kong hits a return during the women's singles round of 64 match against Wang Manyu of China at World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Xiang Peng of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match against Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan serves during the men's singles round of 64 match against Xiang Peng of China at World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Xiang Peng of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match against Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan at World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Harimoto Tomokazu of Japan reacts during the men's singles round of 64 match against Xiang Peng of China at World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash in Singapore on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

