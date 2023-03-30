Chinese Gen-Zer wins gold medal in food carving in 10th International Abylimpics

The Chinese delegation shined in the 10th International Abylimpics, also known as the skills Global Competition for disabled people, which ended on March 25 in Metz, France.

With excellent skills and a craftsmanship spirit, a total of 29 Chinese contestants competed in 20 programs of nine categories, winning six golds, seven silvers and seven bronze medals during the two-day event.

Photo shows the Chinese delegation at the 10th International Abylimpics, also known as the skills Global Competition for disabled people. (Photo/Zhejiang Daily Press Group)

Born in 2002, Zheng Yunhai from Shuangpu township, Xihu district, Hangzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province placed first in carving (vegetables).

Zheng became hearing-impaired due to an accident when he was 6. Despite the terrible blow, Zheng was very interested in the structure of things, and disassembled many of his toys. The Gen-Zer also had a keen sense of space and lines, and loved painting. "Back then, I wanted to be an inventor or artist in the future," he said.

Photo shows Zheng Yunhai, the gold medalist in carving (vegetables) at the 10th International Abylimpics, also known as the skills Global Competition for disabled people. (Photo/Zhejiang Daily Press Group)

After graduating from junior school, Zheng went to Hangzhou First Technician College to study Chinese cooking. While studying food carving, he found that the technique is not as simple as it seemed. He tried many times and practiced very hard. It took him two weeks to make a vivid food-carving work in the shape of a Chinese rose. "My hands got hurt frequently during my early stage of practicing," he said. Under the guidance of his teacher Li Xiaoming, Zheng won many awards in China. Zheng opened a workshop last year, and trained apprentices during summer vacation.

Zheng Yunhai practices carving on a watermelon. (Photo/Zhejiang Daily Press Group)

Zheng left home and joined the Chinese delegation after the Spring Festival this year. The delegation had a two-month intensive training before setting out for France. Zheng, who participated in the competition for the first time, underwent eight hours of mock competition a day. "In the final stage of the intensive training, I sometimes practiced from around 6 a.m. to 9 p.m."

Zheng remained calm during the competition. "The most challenging part for me was a lack of information about the carving materials. But with all these years' arduous training, I believed I could make it," he said.

Zheng Yunhai shows his gold medal. (Photo/Zhejiang Daily Press Group)

After learning the results, Zheng shared the good news with his grandfather on the phone. The latter shed tears. "Our family now has a world champion," his grandfather said to his family members and relatives.

"I look forward to making more lifelike food carvings, and bringing the technique to a higher level," he said.

Aside from Zheng, another three contestants from Zhejiang Province, Wang Xiaozhen, Chen Liangjie and Hu Chunfang, claimed gold medals in hairdressing, word processing, and crochet work, respectively. Zheng Jiansheng and Song Tianyu won silver medals in photography-studio and creating web pages. Wu Xiangdong placed third in wood carving.

Photo shows Zheng Yunhai in the competition. (Photo/Zhejiang Daily Press Group)

Photo shows Wang Xiaozhen, the gold medalist in hairdressing at the 10th International Abylimpics, also known as the skills Global Competition for disabled people. (Photo/Zhejiang Daily Press Group)

Wang Xiaozhen shows her gold medal. (Photo/Zhejiang Daily Press Group)

Hu Chunfang crochets. (Photo/Zhejiang Daily Press Group)

Hu Chunfang shows her gold medal. (Photo/Zhejiang Daily Press Group)

Photo shows Chen Liangjie, the gold medalist in word processing at the 10th International Abylimpics, also known as the skills Global Competition for disabled people. (Photo/Zhejiang Daily Press Group)

