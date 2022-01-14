China issues guideline to ramp up support, assistance for disabled

January 14, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The China Disabled Persons' Federation (CDPF), together with 11 other authorities, has issued a guideline on ramping up support and assistance for people with disabilities.

The guideline outlined major tasks such as further boosting public awareness, improving volunteering services for people with disabilities, implementing the initiative of aiding the disabled in the cultural field, and promoting the construction of a barrier-free environment.

To achieve the goals, the guideline emphasized efforts to make well-rounded plans, mobilize more people to participate in the efforts, and enhance relevant mechanism-building and coordination among different departments.

As a groundbreaking document featuring institutionalized and regular arrangements to assist the disabled, the guideline will be instrumental in raising public awareness of taking care of the disabled through concrete action, said Guo Liqun, a CDPF official.

