China to improve financial support for disabled

Xinhua) 09:11, September 16, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- China will further improve its dynamic mechanism to adjust the standard of financial support for people with disabilities, said a teleconference Wednesday.

The improved mechanism will better reflect the socio-economic status and financial capacity of local areas, as well as the disabled people's demand for daily living and long-term nursing care, said the teleconference by the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and the China Disabled Persons' Federation.

The three authorities stipulated that the standard of living allowances for people with disabilities in financial difficulty should be proportionate to local disabled people's daily living costs and extra expenditure resulting from their disabilities. The standard of nursing care subsidies for people with serious disabilities to local disabled people's spending on nursing care products and services should also be proportionate.

In 2016, China set up and implemented the system for granting living allowances to people with disabilities in financial difficulty and nursing care subsidies to people with serious disabilities.

By the second quarter of this year, the two categories of financial support had covered 11.98 million and 14.81 million people, respectively, the teleconference said.

