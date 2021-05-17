Chinese state councilor urges better life-quality for the disabled

Xinhua) 11:05, May 17, 2021

Liu Daming, an osteogenesis imperfecta patient and book author, visits Shanyuan Book Chamber in Beijing, capital of China, April 14, 2021.(Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong on Sunday called for improving the quality of life of the disabled and enhancing the protection of their livelihood.

Wang, director of State Council Working Committee on Disability, made the remarks when attending a series of activities marking China's 31st National Day for Helping the Disabled in Beijing.

Wang talked with disabled entrepreneurs, visited a rehabilitation center, and learned about its work.

Noting that some disabled people are facing difficulties due to low income, Wang called for improving the employment situation and earnings of the disabled by providing better skills training and aid in job-seeking.

Wang also emphasized improving relevant public services such as rehabilitation and further developing disabled-friendly infrastructure.

