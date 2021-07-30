Life of disabled improved during 13th Five-year Plan: federation head

Xinhua) 09:33, July 30, 2021

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- More than 10.7 million disabled people with difficulties were covered by subsistence allowance by the end of 2020, according to a press conference held in Beijing on Thursday.

During the 13th Five-year Plan period (2016-2020), a total of 26 million disabled people benefited from living allowances and nursing subsidies, said Zhang Haidi, chairperson of the China Disabled Persons' Federation.

With the efforts of various departments and organizations, 7.1 million disabled people have been lifted out of poverty, Zhang added.

During the same period, 8.6 million urban and rural disabled persons with certificates were employed, and 95 percent of children with disabilities received compulsory education, Zhang said.

Laws and regulations protecting the rights and interests of persons with disabilities have been continuously improved over the years, Zhang said, adding that over 20 laws and regulations, including the Civil Code, have made provisions for the protection of rights and interests of the disabled.

With increasing financial investment, the number of service facilities for the disabled has reached over 4,000, providing help for more people with disabilities, Zhang said.

China has 85 million disabled people, according to Zhang.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)