In pics: Life story of disabled couple in Guizhou, SW China

Xinhua) 10:31, May 17, 2022

Zhao Youliang and Jian Qin walk to work in the field in Zhongguan Township, Zheng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 12, 2022.

Living deep in the mountains in Zunyi of Guizhou Province, Zhao Youliang and Jian Qin are a couple with disabilities. The 50-year-old Zhao lost his hands due to an amputation at a young age, and the 43-year-old Jian lost her eyesight because of the delay in treatment of a disease in her childhood.

In everyday life, Zhao helps his wife see with his eyes, while Jian assists her husband with her hands. The couple have been supporting each other along the years, working in the field and doing household chores together.

Since their marriage in 1999, the couple, with a joint effort, have overcome many difficulties. Hand in hand, they have built a new house, taken care of their parents, and worked hard to finance their children's education.

The couple have got rid of poverty through their perseverance and reliance on each other and started embracing a better life with the help of governments at all levels. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

