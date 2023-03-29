Spring harvest starts in salt field in N China’s Tianjin

People's Daily Online) 15:52, March 29, 2023

Aerial photo shows machines working on the Changlu Hangu salt field in north China’s Tianjin Municipality. (Photo/Wu Di)

Workers have been busy harvesting salt on the 96-square-kilometer Changlu Hangu salt field in north China’s Tianjin Municipality.

The harvest started from small pans and will later switch to the big ones. It is estimated that the work will last until the end of May, and a total of 220,000 tonnes of salt will be harvested.

