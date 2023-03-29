Home>>
Spring harvest starts in salt field in N China’s Tianjin
(People's Daily Online) 15:52, March 29, 2023
Aerial photo shows machines working on the Changlu Hangu salt field in north China’s Tianjin Municipality. (Photo/Wu Di)
Workers have been busy harvesting salt on the 96-square-kilometer Changlu Hangu salt field in north China’s Tianjin Municipality.
The harvest started from small pans and will later switch to the big ones. It is estimated that the work will last until the end of May, and a total of 220,000 tonnes of salt will be harvested.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.