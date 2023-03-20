Tourists enjoy peach blossoms in N China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 13:11, March 20, 2023

Children learn to draw peach blossoms on the peach blossom embankment along the Grand Canal in Hongqiao district, north China's Tianjin, on March 19, 2023. As the weather gets warmer, the peach blossoms here are in full bloom and have attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People visit the peach blossom embankment along the Grand Canal in Hongqiao district, north China's Tianjin, on March 19, 2023. As the weather gets warmer, the peach blossoms here are in full bloom and have attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A girl plays at the peach blossom embankment along the Grand Canal in Hongqiao district, north China's Tianjin, on March 19, 2023. As the weather gets warmer, the peach blossoms here are in full bloom and have attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Tourists take photos on the peach blossom embankment along the Grand Canal in Hongqiao district, north China's Tianjin, on March 19, 2023. As the weather gets warmer, the peach blossoms here are in full bloom and have attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Tourists take photos on the peach blossom embankment along the Grand Canal in Hongqiao district, north China's Tianjin, on March 19, 2023. As the weather gets warmer, the peach blossoms here are in full bloom and have attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This aerial photo taken on March 19, 2023 shows tourists visiting the peach blossom embankment along the Grand Canal in Hongqiao district, north China's Tianjin. As the weather gets warmer, the peach blossoms here are in full bloom and have attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A woman visits the peach blossom embankment along the Grand Canal in Hongqiao district, north China's Tianjin, on March 19, 2023. As the weather gets warmer, the peach blossoms here are in full bloom and have attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

