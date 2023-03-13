In pics: "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Tianjin

Xinhua) 13:16, March 13, 2023

People visit the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Ahead of China's National Tree Planting Day, the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Jizhou District of Tianjin organized many public welfare classes, attracting visitors with ecological experiences.

This demonstration area is located at the former site of the wasted Donghouziyu quarry. After years of restoration and tree planting, remarkable achievements have been made. At present, this demonstration area has successfully promoted the development of tourism in surrounding areas with various activities related to ecological education, healthy life style and culture.

The industry of building materials used to be a pillar to Jizhou's economy, resulting in damaged environment and wasted pits. With the participation of social forces, environmental restoration has achieved great results, transforming wasted mines and pits into destination of tourism and relaxation.

Children learn about green architecture at the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People learn about insects at an insect museum of the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Visitors interact with alpacas at the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People visit an insect museum at the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Children learn about a seedling box at the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A homestay owner arranges furniture at a homestay of the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Visitors learn about compost with a teacher at the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Stones are set on land for tourism at the former site of the wasted Donghouziyu quarry in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Volunteers plant trees at the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Children learn to make handicrafts out of recycled materials at the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A child learns about woodcraft at the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A child learns about insects with a teacher at an insect museum of the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This aerial photo taken on March 10, 2023 shows the "eden Chunshanli" life demonstration area at the former site of the wasted Donghouziyu quarry in Jizhou District, north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

