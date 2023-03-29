New Chinese medical team arrives in Lesotho for aid mission

Xinhua) 11:03, March 29, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The 17th Chinese medical team arrived in Maseru, the capital of Lesotho, Tuesday for a one-year duty of aid mission, which aims at boosting the provision of health care in the country.

Wang Jiafang, head of the team, told Xinhua over the phone that the group consists of seven physicians and surgeons from seven hospitals in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, who specialize in different fields such as anesthesiology, intensive care medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, general surgery, radiology, and trauma and orthopedics.

"The mission of the 17th Chinese medical team to Lesotho is to devote ourselves to providing medical services to local people with our expertise, and make contributions to the friendship between the two countries," Wang said.

The team, sent by Hubei Provincial Government, is the 17th Chinese medical team to arrive in the country for an aid mission since 1997.

