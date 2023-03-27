U.S. congresswoman posts her first video on TikTok in support of the app

As a potential TikTok ban looms, U.S. Democratic House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave her unique support to the app by posting her first video on this social media platform, according to The Hill.

“Do I believe TikTok should be banned? No.” Ocasio-Cortez said at the beginning of her video to express her stand.

She said that banning the popular video-sharing app would be an “unprecedented” move.

She also mentioned the reason why the US government was trying to ban TikTok. “They say because of this egregious amount of data harvesting, we should ban this app. However, that doesn’t really address the core of the issue,” said the outspoken Democrat in her video.

“In fact, the United States is one of the only developed nations in the world that has no significant data or privacy protection laws on the books,” she claimed.

Screenshot of a video by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Democratic House Representative on TikTok.

