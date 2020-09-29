Judge's ruling to block ban on TikTok saves US a little dignity

On Sept. 27, Judge Carl Nichols of the US District Court for the District of Columbia issued an injunction that halted a ban ordered by the US administration on downloads of the short video sharing app TikTok, temporarily avoiding the removal of TikTok from the app store and suspension of updates.

(Photo/pixabay.com)

The judge's injunction, within the scope of his authority, not only benefits TikTok but also saves the US a little dignity in the name of the rule of law in front of the world.

The US government's restrictions on TikTok's deal is inherently contradictory. In terms of time, in 45 days the ban that will take effect conflicts with the order required by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States which will be effective in 90 days; in terms of content and objectives, the government uses the security of the personal information and data of Americans as its official reason to ban TikTok. If it simply stops downloading, or prohibits TikTok from providing users with updates, it in effect exposes users' personal information and data to greater security risks.

It is believed that the original idea of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to develop its overseas business was based on the Western free economy advocated by books such as Thomas Friedman's "The World Is Flat". However, the current US government eventually tore off the disguise, and sought to realize the robber-like American supremacy through force and trickery in a brazen manner.

The block of the executive order is at least one step in a positive direction. We are not sure whether the respect for the rules, the practice of the rule of law, or the obedience to common sense will return to the US after a sustained, patient and determined struggle against its hegemonism and the current extreme fanatical hysteria. One thing is for sure -- if we do not keep struggling, the US will only slip further along the road of self-willedness.