TikTok influencers protest outside US Congress against potential ban

(People's Daily App) 15:43, March 24, 2023

TikTok influencers protested against a potential ban of the social media platform outside the US Congress on Wednesday in Washington DC.

Some influencers held up signs saying "Keep TikTok," before TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew answered questions from lawmakers.

