China opposes US suppression of TikTok

(People's Daily App) 15:17, March 01, 2023

China opposes the US over-stretching the concept of national security and abusing its state power to suppress foreign companies, the foreign ministry said in Beijing on Tuesday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a routine press briefing in response to reports that the White House gave government agencies 30 days to delete TikTok from all federal devices.

"The US has been over-stretching the concept of national security and abusing state power to suppress foreign companies. We firmly oppose those wrong actions," Mao said. "The US government should respect the principles of market economy and fair competition, stop suppressing the companies and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies in the US."

