Tanzanian official says China's principles on relations with Africa common values for both sides

Xinhua) 11:29, March 27, 2023

Vita Kawawa, chairperson of Tanzania's Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security, speaks at a symposium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on March 24, 2023. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

DAR ES SALAAM, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's principles of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith, as well as its commitment to the greater good and shared interests are not only the country's principles of and visions for developing relations with Africa, but also the common values of Africa and China, a Tanzanian official said Friday.

Vita Kawawa, chairperson of Tanzania's Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security, made the remarks when attending a symposium commemorating the 10th anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to the African nation and the inception of the above-mentioned principles and commitment. The symposium was held here by the Chinese embassy.

Under the guidance of the principles and commitment, the two countries have carried out fruitful cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to Tanzania, Kawawa said, expressing the expectation that bilateral relations will achieve greater development, and create more benefits for the peoples of both countries.

Other Tanzanian representatives attending the event also noted the principles and commitment prove that China is a sincere friend African countries can trust and rely on.

Chen Mingjian, Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, expounded on the core meaning, value, historical significance, practices and achievements of the Chinese concepts.

China is ready to work with Tanzania to jointly implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and promote the China-Tanzania comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership toward a better future, Chen said.

