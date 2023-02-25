32nd Chinese medical team dispatched to Zanzibar, Tanzania

Xinhua) 11:18, February 25, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows the Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar, Tanzania. Since 1964, China has been assigning medical teams to Zanzibar to provide medical services for the local people, train local medical personnel, and promote the development of Zanzibar's health care.

Members of the 32nd Chinese medical team to Zanzibar arrived in Zanzibar on Sept. 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Doctor Yang Weizhe checks a magnetic resonance imaging result at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Feb. 22, 2023.



Doctor Zhao Xiaojun (L, front) gives a lesson on celoscope surgery at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Dec. 6, 2022.



Doctor Dong Lili (R) does an ophthalmic surgery for a patient at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Feb. 23, 2023.



Members of the 32nd Chinese medical team to Zanzibar pose for a group photo in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Feb. 23, 2023. Since 1964, China has been assigning medical teams to Zanzibar to provide medical services for the local people, train local medical personnel, and promote the development of Zanzibar's health care.



Doctor Liu Cuixia gives an examination for a patient at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Feb. 22, 2023.



Doctor Guo Wei (2nd L) diagnoses for a patient at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Feb. 22, 2023.



Doctor Liu Yajian (2nd R) watches a local doctor doing acupuncture therapy for a patient at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Feb. 22, 2023.



Dentist Sheng Lei diagnoses for a patient at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Feb. 22, 2023.



Doctor Xue Jia gives an examination for a patient at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Feb. 22, 2023.



