Chinese embassy in Tanzania donates basic needs to school children with disabilities
Chen Mingjian, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, poses for a group photo with staff members of a primary school in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo by Jiang Xiaoxiao/Xinhua)
DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Tanzania has donated basic needs to 136 students with disabilities at a primary school in the port city of Dar es Salaam.
The donation to the Uhuru Mchanganyiko Primary School on Friday included food, medicines, clothes, cooking wares and bedding stuff.
Chen Mingjian, the Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, said to love and care for people with disabilities is a long-term task that requires concerted participation and efforts by more people, institutions and countries.
