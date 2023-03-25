We Are China

China's bond market issuances hit 5.47 trln yuan in February

Xinhua) 14:22, March 25, 2023

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 5.47 trillion yuan (about 800 billion U.S. dollars) in February, data from the central bank showed.

Treasury bond issuances amounted to 673 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 576.14 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

Last month, issuances of financial bonds came in at 805.35 billion yuan, while corporate credit bond issuances totaled 929.71 billion yuan.

Issuances of credit-asset-backed securities stood at 21.34 billion yuan, and the issuance of interbank deposit certificates hit 2.45 trillion yuan.

By the end of February, outstanding bonds held in custody were at 146.4 trillion yuan, central bank data showed.

