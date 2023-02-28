China conducts central bank bills swap
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China, or the central bank, conducted a central bank bills swap (CBS) operation on Tuesday to improve the liquidity of perpetual bonds.
The CBS, valued at 5 billion yuan (about 719.2 million U.S. dollars), is open to primary dealers for bidding at a fixed rate of 0.1 percent, the central bank said in a statement.
The swap will be due on May 28, 2023, according to the statement.
The CBS scheme allows dealers to swap the perpetual bonds they hold for central bank bills, which will boost market demand for perpetual bonds but have a neutral impact on liquidity in the banking system.
Perpetual bonds are fixed-income securities with no maturity date and are not redeemable but pay a steady stream of interest in perpetuity.
Photos
Related Stories
- China issues 625.8 bln yuan in local gov't bonds in January
- China's bond market issuances near 3.77 trln yuan in January
- Chinese interbank bonds held by overseas institutions stand at 3.28 trln yuan
- China's central bank to strengthen financial support for key areas, weak links
- China's bourses launch bond market-making businesses
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.