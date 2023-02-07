China's bourses launch bond market-making businesses

February 07, 2023

File photo shows an exterior view of the Shanghai Stock Exchange at Pudong New Area in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's bourses on Monday launched the bond market-making businesses of 12 securities firms.

The 12 market makers are Essence Securities, Orient Securities, Guotai Junan Securities, Guosen Securities, Huatai Securities, Shenwan Hongyuan Securities, China Galaxy Securities, China Merchants Securities, China Securities, CITIC Securities, Caitong Securities, and Sinolink Securities.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said that in January 2022, it issued new bond trading rules that included guidelines for bond market-making businesses.

The bourse has recently conducted market-making technical acceptance processes and tests for the securities firms that intend to participate in bond market-making.

Similarly, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange has issued detailed guidelines to pave the way for the bond market-making businesses.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has stated that the launch of bond market-making businesses will help cut liquidity premiums and bond issuance costs, sharpen the functions of the bond market, and support the real economy further.

The businesses are also conducive to improving pricing efficiency and forming a bond yield curve that more accurately reflects market supply and demand, to provide a reference for market pricing, the commission added.

