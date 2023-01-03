China's bond market issuances top 5.06 trln yuan in November 2022

Xinhua) 14:12, January 03, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China topped 5.06 trillion yuan (about 726.53 billion U.S. dollars) in November 2022, data from the central bank shows.

Treasury bond issuances amounted to 923.75 billion yuan in the period, and local government bonds worth 246.89 billion yuan were issued, according to the People's Bank of China.

Issuances of financial bonds stood at 954.26 billion yuan in the same period, while issuances of corporate credit bonds neared 1.08 trillion yuan.

Credit-asset-backed securities worth 27.68 billion yuan were issued in November, while issuances of interbank deposit certificates topped 1.8 trillion yuan, the data shows.

By the end of November, outstanding bonds held in custody totaled 144.5 trillion yuan, according to the bank.

