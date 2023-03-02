Beijing bourse gov't bond sales top 1.4 trln yuan
BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) assisted in issuing government bonds worth of around 1.42 trillion yuan (about 206.4 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of February, data from the bourse showed.
Treasury bond issuances amounted to 1.17 trillion yuan, while local government bonds worth 243.11 billion yuan were issued in the period, data from the BSE showed.
In February alone, the BSE issued 223.64 billion yuan of government bonds, of which treasury bond sales reached 148 billion yuan and local government bond sales totaled 75.64 billion yuan, the data showed.
The bourse started the business of issuing local government bonds on July 29, 2022, and expanded to treasury bond issuance on September 2 in the same year.
The BSE said that it will officially launch government bond trading when all preparations are fully in place.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's policy bank issues 15 bln yuan of green bonds
- Majority of firms on Beijing bourse report profits in 2022
- China conducts central bank bills swap
- China issues 625.8 bln yuan in local gov't bonds in January
- China's bond market issuances near 3.77 trln yuan in January
- Beijing bourse launches stock market-making trading business
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.