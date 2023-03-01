Majority of firms on Beijing bourse report profits in 2022

Xinhua) 09:54, March 01, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- All 175 companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange have unveiled their earning figures for 2022, with 92.57 percent of them reporting profits, the latest data shows.

The companies' net profits totaled 12.34 billion yuan (about 1.78 billion U.S. dollars) last year, up 6.14 percent year on year, according to the Beijing bourse.

The combined operating revenue of the companies stood at 130.18 billion yuan, up 21.55 percent from the previous year.

Established in November 2021, the Beijing bourse has become a cluster of innovative firms. So far, 40 percent of firms listed on the exchange have been recognized as "little giants," the novel elites of small and medium-sized enterprises that are engaged in manufacturing, specialize in niche markets and boast cutting-edge technologies.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)