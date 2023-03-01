Majority of firms on Beijing bourse report profits in 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- All 175 companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange have unveiled their earning figures for 2022, with 92.57 percent of them reporting profits, the latest data shows.
The companies' net profits totaled 12.34 billion yuan (about 1.78 billion U.S. dollars) last year, up 6.14 percent year on year, according to the Beijing bourse.
The combined operating revenue of the companies stood at 130.18 billion yuan, up 21.55 percent from the previous year.
Established in November 2021, the Beijing bourse has become a cluster of innovative firms. So far, 40 percent of firms listed on the exchange have been recognized as "little giants," the novel elites of small and medium-sized enterprises that are engaged in manufacturing, specialize in niche markets and boast cutting-edge technologies.
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing bourse launches stock market-making trading business
- Companies listed on Beijing bourse raised over 16 bln yuan in 2022
- Year-old Beijing bourse seen as a cradle for SMEs
- Beijing bourse sees 110 listed firms with market value close to 200 bln yuan
- Beijing bourse runs smoothly in first month of trading
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.