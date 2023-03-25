Lunar occultation of Venus pictured in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:21, March 25, 2023

The planet Venus and the crescent moon are pictured in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the planet Venus and the crescent moon in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

The planet Venus and the crescent moon are pictured in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows the planet Venus and the crescent moon in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

The planet Venus and the crescent moon are pictured in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

The planet Venus and the crescent moon are pictured in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

