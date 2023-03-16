Stunning views of Meili Snow Mountains bathed in light of full moon

People's Daily Online) March 16, 2023

A photographer recently captured on film breathtaking views of a full moon shedding light on the Meili Snow Mountains in Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

As the sun rose and the moon set simultaneously, the golden light reflected by the snow mountains and the brilliant moonlight added beauty to each other, forming a magnificent spectacle.

