Tourism promotion in ethnic costumes

Posing with peacocks and dressed in traditional costumes of the Dai ethnic group, Mo Hanlei, deputy director of the Cultural Tourism Bureau in Mangshi, Yunnan Province, promotes her hometown to attract more tourists, drawing a lot of attention and applause on a video-sharing platform.

