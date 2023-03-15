Home>>
View of Summer Palace in Beijing
(Xinhua) 20:48, March 15, 2023
Tourists take photos in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, on March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows a view of the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows a view of the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows a view of the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo taken on March 15, 2023 shows the 17-Arch Bridge in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.