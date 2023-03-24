AUKUS nuclear submarine deal: More on board to serve U.S. hegemony
Cartoon by Ma Hongliang
Recently, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held talks about the so-called Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) enhanced security partnership, and announced plans to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarine capability through AUKUS, at the Naval Base San Diego in San Diego, California, the U.S.
The move is completely driven by the three countries’ selfish geopolitical interests.
Nuclear submarine cooperation between the three countries involves the transfer of large amounts of weapons-grade highly enriched uranium from nuclear weapon states to a non-nuclear weapon state, which poses a serious risk of nuclear proliferation.
By establishing AUKUS and pushing ahead with cooperation on nuclear submarines and other cutting-edge military technologies, the U.S. is in fact trying to further intensify its allies' dependence on America and meddling in Asia-Pacific affairs for the purpose of maintaining its hegemony.
The AUKUS nuclear submarine deal poses a threat to regional security, undermines the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and represents a typical Cold War mentality.
