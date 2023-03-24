Vietnam rejects U.S. human rights report as based on false information

HANOI, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam has rejected U.S. human rights report as based on false information.

"Vietnam feels sorry that the 2022 human rights report by the U.S. Department of State has made biased comments based on false information about the real situation in Vietnam," deputy spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at a regular press briefing in Hanoi on Thursday.

The deputy spokeswoman reaffirmed Vietnam's consistent policy to protect and promote human rights.

"Fundamental human rights and freedoms are recognized in the Constitution of Vietnam, protected and promoted by concrete legal documents and implemented in reality," she said.

She added that Vietnam sees humans as the driving force of the country's reforms and development.

"Vietnam has made great efforts to improve the people's lives and rights to enjoy life with no one left behind," she said.

Pham Thu Hang stressed that Vietnam remains open to "constructive talks with the U.S. on matters where the two countries have different views in order to increase mutual understanding and contribute to the development of the bilateral comprehensive partnership."

