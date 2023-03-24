Sri Lanka postpones local council elections indefinitely

Xinhua) 11:13, March 24, 2023

COLOMBO, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Elections Commission on Thursday announced that the local council elections have been postponed indefinitely.

Addressing the media following a meeting of the commission members, Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake said the commission was not able to come to an agreement on when the election will be held.

The commission will soon speak to secretaries of political parties and then consult their lawyers on a future course of action, he said.

The local council elections were scheduled for March 9 initially but were rescheduled for April 25 due to the non-availability of funds by the Treasury.

Local council elections are held once in four years.

