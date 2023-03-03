Sri Lanka conducts business forum to accelerate partnership with Africa

COLOMBO, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry conducted a business forum on Thursday as part of its economic diplomacy initiative to expand and intensify the country's presence in the African continent, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting brought together over 50 business leaders representing the sectors of apparel, pharmaceuticals, construction, finance, manufacturing, renewable energy, vessel manufacturing and along with leading business chambers, the statement said.

According to the statement, the forum was a follow-up to President Ranil Wickremesinghe's "Look Africa" orientation which was initiated during the 75th anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence.

In the opening of the forum, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry emphasized the timely nature of the government's policy to reinvigorate, accelerate and amplify Sri Lanka's political and economic agenda in Africa, stressing the importance of strategizing a closer economic narrative to build synergies with African countries.

The minister further stated that Sri Lankan entrepreneurs should look at the targeted priority sectors where Sri Lankan companies have a comparative advantage.

