Sri Lankan president confident about recovery from bankruptcy

COLOMBO, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday expressed confidence that his country will recover from bankruptcy by 2026.

Addressing the parliament about the future policies of his government, Wickremesinghe said that he will go ahead with a tax reform program despite challenges by several groups.

"I'm ready to make unpopular decisions for the sake of the nation. People will realize the importance of those decisions in two to three years," he said.

Wickremesinghe noted that despite difficulties, the government has taken measures to protect the vulnerable groups from the suffering of economic woes.

The president also said the country is now moving from a negative economy towards a positive one, adding that by the end of 2023 Sri Lanka will be able to achieve economic growth.

He urged all the parties in parliament join the process to build the country together.

