Sri Lanka sees increase in tourist arrivals in February

Xinhua) 11:05, March 02, 2023

COLOMBO, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka increased by 11.5 percent in February compared to the corresponding period of last year, raising hopes that the country will be able to reach this year's target, according to the latest statistics.

According to the latest statistics released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), 107,639 tourists visited the country in February, an increase from 102,545 reported in the previous month, with Russia being the largest source market.

SLTDA Chairman Priantha Fernando said that the tourism sector would receive a boost from arrivals expected from China starting from March 1.

The SriLankan Airlines would operate nine flights a week starting from April to destinations in China, and it would facilitate travel between the two countries, Fernando said.

Tourism, one of Sri Lanka's leading foreign exchange earners, has suffered a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic and political crises in the country.

Sri Lanka aims to attract around 1.5 million tourists in 2023 and 3 million in 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)