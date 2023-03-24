Chinese FM meets Equatorial Guinean counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with his Equatorial Guinean counterpart Simeon Oyono Esono Angue in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with his Equatorial Guinean counterpart Simeon Oyono Esono Angue in Beijing on Thursday.

Qin pledged China's consistent support for Equatorial Guinea in independently exploring a development path suited to its national conditions, safeguarding national sovereignty and opposing external interference in its internal affairs.

He said the two countries should, in line with the key consensus between the two heads of state, maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen practical cooperation, deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and consolidate public support to advance bilateral relations.

China will maintain great continuity in its policies and add stability, certainty and positive energy to the world, Qin said, adding that China's efforts to advance the modernization drive, uphold high-quality development and expand high-level opening-up will bring new development opportunities to the African nation.

China is willing to synergize development strategies of both sides, deepen exchanges on governance experience and help the Equatorial Guinean side enhance its capacity for independent development, Qin said.

He added that Chinese enterprises are encouraged to invest in Equatorial Guinea and that the Chinese market welcomes more products from Equatorial Guinea.

Qin said China will continue to support Africa in achieving economic recovery and sustainable development, and promote the building of a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

The Equatorial Guinean foreign minister said China is a true friend, good brother and good partner of Equatorial Guinea and Africa, and nothing can stop them from deepening friendship and cooperation with China.

He added that Equatorial Guinea firmly adheres to the one-China principle and opposes interfering in China's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights.

He said his country highly appreciates and supports China's important initiatives to promote world peace, security and development, and supports China's position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

