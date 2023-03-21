Home>>
Equatorial Guinean FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:55, March 21, 2023
BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora of Equatorial Guinea, will pay an official visit to China from March 22 to 26, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Int'l Organization for Mediation to facilitate dispute settlement: Chinese FM
- Commentary: Chinese FM's new year visit bolsters ties between China, developing countries
- Chinese FM calls for respect for Mideast countries' sovereignty, territorial integrity
- Chinese FM meets outgoing Russian ambassador to China
- Chinese FM announces 6 measures to benefit Mekong countries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.