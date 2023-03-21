Equatorial Guinean FM to visit China

Xinhua) 15:55, March 21, 2023

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora of Equatorial Guinea, will pay an official visit to China from March 22 to 26, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Tuesday.

