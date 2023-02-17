Int'l Organization for Mediation to facilitate dispute settlement: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 10:59, February 17, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Thursday that the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) will be a global public good for rule of law that will provide a new platform for peaceful resolution of international disputes.

Qin made the remarks when addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation, held in Hong Kong, via video.

Noting that the International Organization for Mediation will be the world's first intergovernmental legal organization dedicated to the settlement of international disputes through mediation, Qin said it is an important effort to practice the principle of settling international disputes by peaceful means enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

It will transcend the limit of litigation and arbitration, Qin said, calling for jointly building an authoritative, trustworthy, efficient and professional international mediation institution.

He said the preparatory work should adhere to the principle of mutual respect, give full play to the strength of extensive consultation and joint contribution, uphold the spirit of openness and inclusiveness, and achieve balanced development.

Qin also called for enhancing the participation of developing countries, training mediators from developing countries, and working to make the international dispute settlement mechanism fairer and beneficial to all.

The ceremony was attended virtually and on-site by representatives of countries that have signed on the joint statement on the establishment of the IOMed, including Indonesia, Pakistan, Laos, Cambodia, Serbia, Belarus, Sudan, Algeria and Djibouti.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)