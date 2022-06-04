Chinese FM: Equality, mutual support, development key words for ties with developing countries

PORT MORESBY, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Friday characterized with three key words China's development of relations with other developing countries including Pacific island countries.

Wang made the related remarks at a joint press conference after meeting with Soroi Eoe, minister for foreign affairs and international trade of Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The first key word is "equality", according to Wang. Wang noted that China always treats other countries, small and medium-sized countries in particular, as equals. China fully understands how precious and important "equality" is to developing countries, especially the smaller ones, he added.

Certain major countries often talk about global leadership "from a position of strength," Wang said, noting that China will never be like them.

Wang said that international relations should be democratized, and international affairs be dealt with through consultations among countries, adding that the democratization should only be regulated by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter as well as the universally recognized international law, and by no means self-made "rules" by a certain major country or a few countries.

The second key word is "mutual support". It's the existing international political reality that developing countries, especially the smaller ones, have a weaker international status and a smaller say, Wang said. He noted that developing countries should help and support each other to safeguard common interests, defend the legitimate right to development, coordinate and strengthen common stance, as well as firmly and consistently fight against any act of hegemonic bullying, so as to make the world more balanced.

The third key word is "development". It's the common and urgent task for all developing countries or small and medium-sized countries to develop, prosper, improve people's livelihood and lift national strength, said Wang.

Wang stressed the need for these countries to make deepening economic and trade cooperation a topic and goal for their communication, and to jointly work to get rid of the disruptions blocking their faster development.

He meanwhile called on Western countries to invest more and offer more support for the growth of developing countries instead of using them as pawns for geopolitical competition.

Wang also expressed China's willingness to conduct tripartite or multi-party cooperation with interested developed nations in Pacific island countries and other developing countries to achieve multi-win and win-win results.

What China hopes is to develop and prosper together with other developing countries, what China promotes is a major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, and what China fights for is to build a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang noted.

