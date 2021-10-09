Chinese FM calls for joint efforts to remove "cancer" of terrorism

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday called on the international community to unite and work together to remove the "cancer" of terrorism, adding that China will continue to contribute its solutions to global counterterrorism.

Wang made the remarks in a written statement at the 11th Ministerial Plenary Meeting of the Global Counterterrorism Forum.

Thanks to the joint efforts of all countries, significant progress has been made in international counterterrorism cooperation. However, terrorist forces are yet to be wiped out. Their networks are still growing. The lingering pandemic of COVID-19 has further complicated international counterterrorism efforts, Wang said.

"Fighting terrorism remains a formidable task for the international community, and global counterterrorism cooperation must be strengthened rather than weakened," Wang said.

Wang put forward five propositions on future global counterterrorism: to give full play to the central role of the UN, to uphold the principle of addressing both the symptom and the root cause, to abandon any double standard, to tackle new threats and challenges, and to strengthen counterterrorism capacity building for developing countries.

Wang said terrorism is a common enemy of humanity. Addressing the threat of terrorism matters to every country. "We need to see humanity as a community with a shared future, unite and work together to remove the 'cancer' of terrorism."

Noting China has always been an important participant and contributor in the international campaign against terrorism, Wang said China will continue to carry out effective exchange and cooperation with other countries on counterterrorism and deradicalization, and contribute China's solutions to global counterterrorism through its efforts.

China will work with the international community, make even greater achievements in the global fight against terrorism in the forum's second decade, and contribute more to building a world of lasting peace and security for all, Wang said.

