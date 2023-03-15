China supports Horn of Africa countries to independently resolve differences: special envoy

ADDIS ABABA, March 14 (Xinhua) -- China supports countries in the Horn of Africa to independently resolve differences through dialogue and consultation to promote lasting peace and stability in the region, said Xue Bing, Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The special envoy made the remarks Tuesday while addressing members of the press here. He was asked about the recent positive outcomes of talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing, its takeaways for the Horn of Africa and the progress of the China-proposed "Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa."

China believes that the key to achieving long-term stability, development and prosperity in the Horn of Africa is to eliminate geopolitical games originating from outside the region and focus on the triple challenges of security, development and governance in the region, he said.

Xue said with concerted efforts of all parties concerned, the talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing produced major outcomes. He said Saudi Arabia and Iran have identified a roadmap and timeline for improving their relations, which provided a solid foundation for their cooperation and turned a new page in their bilateral relations.

He said dialogue and the agreement set an excellent example of how countries in the region can resolve disputes and differences and achieve good neighborliness and friendship through dialogue and consultation.

Noting that the China-proposed outlook has received a strong response and broad support from countries in the region, Xue said over the past year, China has worked with regional countries to promote early outcomes of the outlook.

He said the first Horn of Africa Peace Conference adopted a joint statement and an action plan, embodying many vital points of consensus on independently resolving regional issues through dialogue and negotiation and accelerating regional integration.

Recalling Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang's recent visit to Ethiopia, the special envoy said Qin had reaffirmed the willingness and determination of the outlook to seek strength through unity to achieve development and prosperity.

Xue said that China included the outlook in the Global Security Initiative Concept Paper and clarified that it would actively implement it by supporting the peace conference's institutionalization and creating cooperation demonstration projects.

He further affirmed China's readiness to work with countries in the region to contribute to peaceful regional development and build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future by implementing the outlook.

"We respect the stature of people in various regions and countries as the masters of their own and oppose geopolitical competition by external forces. China has no intention to and will not seek to fill the so-called vacuum or put up exclusive blocs," Xue added.

Stressing that China has no self-interest in the Middle East, the Horn of Africa or any other region, Xue said China would promote security and stability, be a partner for development and prosperity, and support the Horn of Africa's development through solidarity.

